Memberships and the Platform Benefits

To encourage your association members to interact with and make the most of their member benefits, consider implementing the following strategies:

Welcome package: Provide new members with a comprehensive welcome package that outlines all the benefits and resources available to them. Include step-by-step instructions on how to access and utilize each benefit. Make sure the package is visually appealing and easy to understand.



Onboarding and orientation: Conduct an onboarding or orientation session for new members to familiarize them with the association’s offerings. This can be done through webinars, videos, or live presentations. Highlight key benefits and demonstrate how to access and utilize them effectively.



Personalized communication: Tailor your communication to each member’s specific interests and needs. Use data segmentation to send targeted messages that highlight relevant benefits based on their industry, career level, or preferences. Personalized emails or newsletters can significantly increase engagement.



Member portal or dashboard: Develop a user-friendly member portal or dashboard where members can easily access and explore their benefits. Ensure that the portal is intuitive, visually appealing, and provides clear navigation. Include sections or tabs dedicated to different benefits, making it convenient for members to explore and utilize each one.



Regular communication: Regularly remind members of the available benefits through email newsletters, social media posts, or other communication channels. Highlight specific benefits, share success stories of members who have benefited from them, and provide tips on how to maximize their value.



Webinars and training sessions: Organize webinars or training sessions that focus on educating members about specific benefits. Offer interactive sessions where members can ask questions and receive guidance on utilizing those benefits effectively.



Networking events and forums: Facilitate networking events, both online and offline, where members can connect with one another and exchange knowledge. Encourage members to utilize these events to tap into the expertise and experiences of their fellow members.



Member spotlight features: Regularly feature members who have successfully utilized specific benefits or achieved notable results through their association membership. Highlight their experiences and outcomes to inspire other members to explore and take advantage of the available benefits.



Surveys and feedback: Conduct surveys to gather feedback on members’ experiences with the benefits. Use this feedback to make improvements and address any barriers or challenges members may face in utilizing the benefits effectively. Engaging members in the feedback process can also foster a sense of ownership and investment in the association.



Member support and assistance: Provide responsive and dedicated member support to assist members in accessing and utilizing their benefits. Offer a helpline, email support, or a designated contact person who can address any questions or concerns promptly.





Remember, consistent communication and proactive engagement are essential to encourage members to interact with their benefits. By highlighting the value, providing guidance, and creating opportunities for interaction, you can help members fully utilize the benefits and realize the value of their association membership.